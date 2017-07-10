Showers taper off this evening

An area of showers and thunderstorms really managed to keep things gray and gloomy to start the workweek. Some heavy downpours were embedded in the rain early. You can check out the rain totals here. In addition, our temperatures were kept cooler in areas like Flint and the Tri-Cities because of the early rain. We will see the rain taper off tonight and that will lead to a mainly dry day for tomorrow.

Tonight:

Showers and thunderstorms will end early tonight and some clouds will manage to exit. We'll also have to watch for areas of fog overnight. This shouldn't be a widespread issue, but we'll have to keep that in mind before you head out to work tomorrow morning. Lows will drop into the mid 60s with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow:

Most of us will remain dry, but there are a few unlucky folks that will have to deal with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Rain will certainly not be as widespread as it was this morning, but keep the umbrella handy in case you do run into one of the showers. Highs will rebound into the mid 80s with light and variable winds.

Wednesday:

Wednesday is a day we'll have to watch. This will be another day where we'll have a good opportunity to see showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side. Highs will rise into the low 80s.

Thursday:

Wednesday's system will gradually exit Mid-Michigan, but there will be a few lingering showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday:

Friday will be a dry day. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds across Mid-Michigan with highs around 80.

The Weekend:

We run a chance of seeing an isolated shower or thunderstorm heading into Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, the weekend should remain dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from the low 80s on Saturday to the upper 70s on Sunday.

