Some Michigan state parks offering programs about mammals - WNEM TV 5

Some Michigan state parks offering programs about mammals

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Some of Michigan's state parks are offering programs intended to teach visitors about the wild animals in their areas.

The family-friendly programs are free for campers and visitors to the parks during Michigan Mammals Week, which started Monday and ends this Sunday.

Thirty-one parks are planning activities such as hikes, animal tracking instruction, games and more. Some will have exhibits of skulls and skins.

Brimley State Park in the Upper Peninsula will have one session about bats and another on large predators such as cougars, bears and wolves.

A session at Warren Dunes in Berrien County will focus on the behavior of whitetail deer.

For more information on which parks are participating, click here

