Man arrested after standoff with police

A Mid-Michigan man is behind bars for holding a standoff with local police.

It happened about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 9 at a home on Burnside Road in Lapeer County.

Deputies responded to the home for a domestic violence call. They then learned the male suspect may have been armed and barricaded inside the attic.

The situation was quickly resolved without any serious injuries.

The man is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.