Lapeer County welcomes new K9 officer - WNEM TV 5

Lapeer County welcomes new K9 officer

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Deputy Frank Ruzicka and K9 Axel (Source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Dept.) Deputy Frank Ruzicka and K9 Axel (Source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Dept.)
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

There’s a new officer in town, and he’s got a nose for tracking.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department welcomed their newest addition, K9 Axel, to their team. The 18-month-old German Shepherd is handled by Deputy Frank Ruzicka. 

The department said Axel has two primary jobs: finding people and finding drugs. 

Axel is trained to sniff out narcotics. His sense of smell is more than 1,000 times greater than a human’s. When he finds something, Axel sits. He can also track people. 

“So say an elderly person walked out of the house, has dementia and never comes back. The dog is trained to smell the strongest odor of the person, which are the footprints hitting the ground. He would stay with that strongest odor and track that person to wherever they are," Ruzicka said. 

Welcome to the family, Axel! 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:48:27 GMT

    Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.

    More >

    Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.

    More >

  • Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"

    Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"

    (AP File Photo)(AP File Photo)

    Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers. 

    More >

    Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers. 

    More >

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party. 

    More >

    Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.