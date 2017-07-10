Lapeer County welcomes new K9 officer

There’s a new officer in town, and he’s got a nose for tracking.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department welcomed their newest addition, K9 Axel, to their team. The 18-month-old German Shepherd is handled by Deputy Frank Ruzicka.

The department said Axel has two primary jobs: finding people and finding drugs.

Axel is trained to sniff out narcotics. His sense of smell is more than 1,000 times greater than a human’s. When he finds something, Axel sits. He can also track people.

“So say an elderly person walked out of the house, has dementia and never comes back. The dog is trained to smell the strongest odor of the person, which are the footprints hitting the ground. He would stay with that strongest odor and track that person to wherever they are," Ruzicka said.

Welcome to the family, Axel!

