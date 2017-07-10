Dirt bike driver airlifted after crash with car - WNEM TV 5

Dirt bike driver airlifted after crash with car

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A dirt bike driver was airlifted with severe head injuries after crashing with a car. 

It happened at about 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 on S. Gladwin Road near Black Elm in Roscommon County. 

Investigators said the driver of the dirt bike, a 39-year-old Commerce Township man, was traveling at a high rate of speed and tried to slow down when a passenger car made a left hand turn in front of him. 

When troopers arrived, the dirt bike driver was lying on the road unconscious with an obvious head injury. He was taken by ambulance to West Branch Regional Medical Center where he was immediately airlifted to Saginaw St. Mary's. 

His current condition is unknown. 

The driver of the car, a 67-year-old woman from Roscommon County, was not hurt in the crash. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

  1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

