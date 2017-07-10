Several crop fields damaged in Tuscola County

Authorities are seeking information after several crop fields were damaged in Tuscola County.

It happened on Saturday, July 8.

Investigators said a truck entered and tore up several fields along Murphy Lake, Buell, Swaffer and Belsay Roads.

If anyone has information, please call Deputy Coleman at scoleman@tuscolacounty.org

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.