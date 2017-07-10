Man killed after car crashes into tree

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Washtenaw County.

It happened about 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 on Sheridan Road between Bowens and Allen Roads in Bridgewater Township.

Investigators said 23-year-old Jackson Mowery of Manchester lost control of his car while driving south on Sheridan Road. The car hit a tree on the east side of Sheridan Road.

Mowery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Mowery was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Speed, alcohol and drug use are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, they said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.