Man killed after car crashes into tree

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Washtenaw County. 

It happened about 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 on Sheridan Road between Bowens and Allen Roads in Bridgewater Township. 

Investigators said 23-year-old Jackson Mowery of Manchester lost control of his car while driving south on Sheridan Road. The car hit a tree on the east side of Sheridan Road.

Mowery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Mowery was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Speed, alcohol and drug use are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, they said.

