Millions of free Slurpees to be given away as 7-Eleven turns 90

Getting old never tasted so good.

July 11 is 7-Eleven Day and this year there’s a BIG birthday surprise as the company celebrates its 90th birthday.

The celebrate the milestone birthday, 7-Eleven is inviting customers to join them for a free small Slurpee on Tuesday at participating U.S. stores from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

Slurpee fans can try the new Cotton Candy Slurpee flavor.

The celebration doesn’t stop there, though! Customers who buy seven Slurpee drinks between July 12-18 and scan the mobile app will receive 11 Slurpee drinks free.

The coupons may be redeemed one at a time or all at once by Aug. 31, 2017.

