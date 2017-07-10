Let Meijer do your beer run for you with alcohol home-delivery

Now your beer run can include you staying home.

Meijer and its home delivery partner Shipt have announced plans to deliver beer, wine, and spirits to your house.

Beginning on July 11, customers who are part of the membership-based service can provide valid identification and order alcohol.

“We’ve received an incredible amount of feedback from customers wanting to take advantage of our large selection of craft beers and wine,” said Art Sebastian, Vice President of Digital Shopping for Meijer. “We think this enhances the level of convenience our home delivery customers in Michigan can enjoy and allows them to take more advantage of what our stores have to offer.”

Shipt customers must be at least 21-years-old, and the shopper also have to verify that the person receiving the order is at least 21.

When this begins, Michigan will become the only state where alcohol is included in Meijer’s home delivery service.

While the service isn’t available in Mid-Michigan quite yet, it is in the Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City area. It is also available along the Lakeshore on the west side of the state.

Shipt memberships are $99 per year and monthly memberships will set you back $14 per month. Delivery is free for orders over $35.

