Toys "R" Us offers 36-hour cyber savings

Toys “R” Us appears to be firing back against Amazon Prime Day by offering their own cyber savings.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on July 10, and running through Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us shoppers will receive 20 percent off their entire purchase.

In a media release, they take up the question about whether this 36-hour shopping event is in response to Amazon Prime Day.

Saying, “Take it as you want, but let’s just say we at Toys“R”Us believe a deal as good as this one is worth sharing with everyone – no memberships required.”

