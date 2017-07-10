Alcohol a factor in 3 fatal crashes over Fourth of July

Eleven people died in traffic crashes during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and in at least three of them alcohol was a factor.

Michigan State Police report that the deaths were part of 11 separate crashes during the holiday.

Of the fatal crashes, four involved motorcycles, two involved off-road vehicles, and one victim was a bicyclist, according to MSP.

In comparison, 13 people lost their lives in the 2016 Fourth of July holiday weekend in 13 separate traffic crashes.

The 2017 Fourth of July holiday weekend ran from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.