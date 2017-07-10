Lost piggy ends up in back of police vehicle

This little piggy went to the market, this little piggy stayed home. But this little piggy got lost and ended up in the back of a police vehicle.

The pig was picked up in Barry County and taken to an animal shelter by two police officers.

The pig's owner was located and the pig got to go home after quite the adventure.

Barry County Central Dispatch posted photos of the pig on its Facebook page.

