Youth pastor charged with assault 5 years later - WNEM TV 5

Youth pastor charged with assault 5 years later

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager on a Michigan train while working as a youth pastor in 2012.

Blaine Faircloth Jr. appeared in a District Court near Ann Arbor last Thursday and was released on bond. The Ann Arbor News says he was extradited from Tennessee.

The 33-year-old Faircloth is accused of fondling a 14-year-old girl on a Chicago-to-Dearborn Amtrak train. The charges involve using his role as a youth pastor to coerce the alleged victim. A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer Monday.

It's not clear where Faircloth was living in Tennessee when the charges were filed.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.