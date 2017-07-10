County clerk: No election hacking in Genesee County

Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
A dirt bike driver was airlifted with severe head injuries after crashing with a car.More >
A dirt bike driver was airlifted with severe head injuries after crashing with a car.More >
An area of showers and thunderstorms really managed to keep things gray and gloomy to start the workweek. Some heavy downpours were embedded in the rain early. You can check out the rain totals here. In addition, our temperatures were kept cooler in areas like Flint and the Tri-Cities because of the early rain. We will see the rain taper off tonight and that will lead to a mainly dry day for..More >
An area of showers and thunderstorms really managed to keep things gray and gloomy to start the workweek. Some heavy downpours were embedded in the rain early. You can check out the rain totals here. In addition, our temperatures were kept cooler in areas like Flint and the Tri-Cities because of the early rain. We will see the rain taper off tonight and that will lead to a mainly dry day for..More >
A four-legged police officer put his big nose to the test over the weekend.More >
A four-legged police officer put his big nose to the test over the weekend.More >
Authorities have released the name of the Saginaw Township man killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.More >
Authorities have released the name of the Saginaw Township man killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.More >
A judge has accepted a guilty plea in an investigation of illegal labor at dairies in Michigan's Thumb region.More >
A judge has accepted a guilty plea in an investigation of illegal labor at dairies in Michigan's Thumb region.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is behind bars for holding a standoff with local police.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is behind bars for holding a standoff with local police.More >