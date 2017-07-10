Travis Mills meets Trump, Pence at White House - WNEM TV 5

Travis Mills meets Trump, Pence at White House

(Courtesy: Travis Mills) (Courtesy: Travis Mills)
WASHINGTON, DC (WNEM) -

Our hometown hero Travis Mills sat down with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Mills, a Vassar native, just wrapped up his first week hosting combat-injured veterans at his retreat in Maine.

To celebrate, he spent the day sharing his vision with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office.

He posted photos of the meeting on his Facebook page.

"Just making America great again for our veterans," Mills said in the Facebook post.

He said it was an honor to share his mission the Travis Mills Veterans Retreat with the president and vice president.

