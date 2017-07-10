Self love campaign looking for women for latest project

A local campaign aimed at teaching women to love themselves through photos is looking for its latest empowering stories.

The campaign, called Self Love Beauty, allows women to open up about emotional challenges they are facing.

Lisa Thompson is the founder of Self Love Beauty.

Their most recent project called "Beautiful Me" focused on high school students from the Bay City area by using photo shoots to highlight their beauty. Now they're taking it to more places in Mid-Michigan.

Women get the opportunity to get to know each other and share their stories through the campaign.

"They're not alone on their journey. Each of us are going through a variety of different things throughout our years and so it's always great to get advice from other people or just to hear someone's story and be like 'I can relate. I'm so glad that you shared that with me. I'm going to get through mine as well,'" Thompson said.

The photographers also get the chance to watch women gain confidence right before their eyes.

"It's interesting to see them transform once I start to show them some images from the back of my camera and they see them and they're like 'oh wow. I really do look good. You know, this is great,'" said Tosha Cole, photographer.

On Thursday, Thompson is taking Self Love Beauty to Midland for another segment of "Beautiful Me." She hopes to spread their mission to women of all ages across Michigan.

"It's been great. We have about 20 women coming out on Thursday so far. So I'm really excited. It's a variety of people that I've met through blogging as well as some of them that I haven't even met yet. So I'm excited to hear their stories about how they found self love," Thompson said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.