Cedar Point celebrates Christmas in July with BOGO sale - WNEM TV 5

Cedar Point celebrates Christmas in July with BOGO sale

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Cedar Point Courtesy of Cedar Point
SANDUSKY, OH (WNEM) -

Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas in July with a buy one get one free sale.

If you buy one ticket for $67 (without taxes and fees) you get one free!

The tickets are only valid from July 15-31.

The offer ends at 9 a.m. on July 12.

For more details or to purchase tickets click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.