Mid-Michigan city ranked among worst-run cities in nation

A Mid-Michigan city has landed near the bottom on a ranking of best-run cities in the nation.

WalletHub compared 150 of the country's most populated cities by six categories - financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

The goal of the study was to measure the effectiveness of local leadership.

Flint placed 143rd.

The Vehicle City received low marks for the quality of city services and its budget.

Meanwhile, Detroit's budget saved it from landing at the bottom of the list - a spot claimed by Washington, D.C.

