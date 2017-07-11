Mostly dry today, severe storms possible Wednesday

Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan! I hope your week is off to a great start! After an unsettled Monday, we will see a mostly dry Tuesday across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures and humidity levels will also be on the rise as we head through the day. Another round of storms (possibly severe) will impact the region Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Today:

Partly sunny skies are expected across the area today. A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon, with the best chance at seeing some rainfall being north of the Tri-Cities. High temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80s, but humidity levels will make the air feel quite sticky and uncomfortable.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds are expected during the overnight hours with muggy conditions persisting. Overnight low temperatures will only drop back into the middle 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday:

Wednesday is shaping up to be a very warm and humid day across the area with highs reaching the middle 80s. That muggy air mass will help create an atmosphere that will be ripe for rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather will be especially heightened during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. The greatest severe weather threats will be damaging winds and large hail. A tornado can not be ruled out. Due to the threat for severe storms, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Mid-Michigan in a marginal (5%) or slight (15%) risk area for severe weather.

End of the Week:

A few showers could linger Thursday morning, but drier conditions are expected to build back into the area. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Partly sunny skies are on the way for Friday with an afternoon high topping out close to 80 degrees.