Severe weather possible with Wednesday storms

Authorities say one person is dead after an attempted home invasion.More >
Authorities say one person is dead after an attempted home invasion.More >
A Mid-Michigan city has landed near the bottom on a ranking of best-run cities in the nation.More >
A Mid-Michigan city has landed near the bottom on a ranking of best-run cities in the nation.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A family is safe and a freeway is back open after a motor home caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County with the family inside.More >
A family is safe and a freeway is back open after a motor home caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County with the family inside.More >
It already put itself on the marijuana map after hosting a major cannabis themed celebration. Now a township's plan to further invest in the industry may be up in smoke after a vote on the subject.More >
It already put itself on the marijuana map after hosting a major cannabis themed celebration. Now a township's plan to further invest in the industry may be up in smoke after a vote on the subject.More >
A Florida mother, who was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car, complained about it being “too hot” in a police cruiser on her way to jail.More >
A Florida mother, who was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car, complained about it being “too hot” in a police cruiser on her way to jail.More >
Investigators say a gang member and suspected armed robber on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list has been captured in Michigan.More >
Investigators say a gang member and suspected armed robber on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list has been captured in Michigan.More >
Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas in July with a buy one get one free sale.More >
Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas in July with a buy one get one free sale.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
A woman from Pennsylvania has been arrested after police said she allegedly lit her boyfriend on fire and used urine to put out the flames.More >
A woman from Pennsylvania has been arrested after police said she allegedly lit her boyfriend on fire and used urine to put out the flames.More >