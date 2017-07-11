Watching Wednesday for severe storms

Tomorrow will be an active day, both in the First Warn 5 Weather Center and outside. We'll stay dry tonight, but tomorrow will be a different story. Showers and thunderstorms will be present tomorrow and a few of those storms could be on the strong side. As a result, stick with TV5 on air, online, and on the TV5 mobile app for any updates.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds tonight ahead of our next system. There is also a chance for showers and thunderstorms late while most of us will be sleeping. Lows will be dipping into the mid to upper 60s with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow:

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely for the day on Wednesday. It looks like the rain will be coming in a couple of different waves. The first will enter Mid-Michigan tomorrow morning. The most likely issues with this round of showers and thunderstorms will be heavy downpours and some gusty winds. Depending on how quickly the rain exits, we may manage to see some sun in the afternoon. However, if the rain sticks around like it did yesterday, the more likely scenario will involve more clouds than anything. Highs will rise into the mid 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

A second round of showers and thunderstorms will be when the cold front moves through Mid-Michigan tomorrow night. Some of the storms rolling through tomorrow night may be on the strong side which is why the Storm Prediction Center has put Flint and the Tri-Cities in the slight risk category for severe weather. This means that we may see some isolated, intense thunderstorms. The major threats with these storms will be heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some small hail.

Thursday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may linger into the day on Thursday initially, but we will see a drying trend as we go through the day. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Friday and Saturday:

The dry weather will stick around for the first part of the weekend. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds for both Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

