More than 140 farmer's markets accept Bridge cards

The state of Michigan is reminding Bridge card users they can get deals on fresh produce.

More than 140 farmer's markets not only accept Bridge cards, they also participate in Double Up Food Bucks. The program allows Bridge card holders to get double-for-the-money for fruits and veggies.

Users can buy up to $20 every market day.

To find participating farmer's markets near you, click here.

