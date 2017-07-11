U-M, MSU on 'Best Colleges for Your Money' list

If your son or daughter is trying to figure out which college to go to, two Michigan universities have been named among the best values in the nation.

According to MONEY magazine, two of the best values in the country are in Michigan — the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

The magazine ranked 711 schools on 27 factors in three categories - quality of education, affordability, and outcomes.

U of M ranked the third-best college for your money on the list, while MSU ranked 30th.

Check out the full list here.

