Local restaurant closing its doors after nearly 30 years

A local restaurant will close its doors after nearly 30 years in business.

Shari at the Willard Hillton in Bay County's Beaver Township is closing as the owner plans to pursue a career in catering.

According to their Facebook page, Shari plans to reopen under their new name, Shari’s Catering & Company, in conjunction with On Eagles Wings Inn and The BBQ Man roasting fresh organic pigs, chickens and ribs.

Shari hopes to provide the area with both in-house and off-premise catering for all occasions, as well as holding cooking classes, gardening classes, and attending multiple farmers markets around the Tri Cities.

Alongside all of these, Shari is currently working on a cookbook that will be up for sale to the public soon.

The chef said she couldn’t have gotten to where she was today without everyone who has supported her.

“I would like to thank everyone for all of the years of love and support. Special thanks to Grandma Pat, and my daughters Timmi and Samantha Baird. Also a special thanks to my regular customers, my close friends, and especially my staff over the years for all of the hard work that you have put in. I cannot thank you all enough," she said.

Guests can still have a chance to enjoy one last meal at the Willard Hilton, though. The restaurant will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The restaurant said gift cards will need to be used before the closing date.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.