VIDEO: Owosso family safe after RV fire on I-75

A family is safe and a freeway is back open after a motor home caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County with the family inside.

The fire closed a southbound lane of I-75 near mile marker 272 just south of Gaylord for several hours Sunday.

The Otsego Lake Township Fire Department said there was a brake hanging up, which may have caught the back tire on fire, quickly ripping through the rest of the motor home.

The Otsego County Sheriff's Department said the family from Owosso made it out unharmed.

Deputies are still investigating.

