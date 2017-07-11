WATCH: Trooper pulls man from submerged vehicle

An Indiana trooper is being hailed a hero after saving a man from a submerged car in Wabash County.

It happened after a Chevrolet Cobalt went off a county road just before midnight Friday.

Video of the rescue show responders could see the man, later identified as 60-year-old Daniel Winters, sitting in the car with water up to his steering wheel.

Trooper Dustin Rutledge made his way through the rising water secured by a safety line attached to a fire truck.

The trooper put a life jacket on Winters, who was cold and weak, and secured him to the safety line.

While he was pulling the driver from the car, the safety line broke and Trooper Rutledge had to drag the man to dry land.

Paramedics treated and released Winters at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

