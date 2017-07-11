Snyder, House speaker to discuss job-creation incentives

Gov. Rick Snyder and a legislative leader plan to meet in an attempt to resolve differences related to proposed tax incentives designed to boost large-scale business expansions in Michigan.

Snyder and House Speaker Tom Leonard -- both Republicans -- will discuss the "Good Jobs" legislation. Tuesday. The private meeting comes a day before lawmakers hold a rare voting session amid a summer recess.

Snyder is pushing for approval of the bills, especially as Michigan vies to be the site of a U.S. plant planned by Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.

Leonard canceled a vote three weeks ago.

He's concerned Snyder agreed to scuttle Republicans' labor union-related legislation in exchange for Democrats' support for the tax breaks. Snyder says it makes sense for him to negotiate with Republicans and Democrats on bills.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.