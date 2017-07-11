Michigan man found chewing on marijuana during traffic stop

A Michigan man is behind bars after police found drugs during a traffic stop.

Officials said an officer stopped a vehicle for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. The officer found the driver, 32-year-old Christopher Perez of Grand Rapids, was driving on a suspended license.

When the officer re-approached the vehicle, they found Perez chewing on a green leafy substance. Police said it was later identified as marijuana.

Perez was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and tampering with evidence.

While in the Isabella County Jail, police said the officer searched Perez and found 12 individually wrapped bindles of heroin stuffed in his pants.

The total weight of the bindles was 12 grams, police said.

Perez was later arraigned on multiple drug charges, tampering with evidence and operating with a suspended license.

His bond was set at $800,000/ten percent.

