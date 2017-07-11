Mega Millions jackpot hits $202 million

You still have time to grab your ticket and dream about becoming a millionaire.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $202 million, the largest Mega Millions jackpot so far this year.

The cash option for the top prize would be $123 million.

If a Michigander wins tonight’s $202 million jackpot, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions prize won in the state.

In 2005 a Port Huron couple won $208 million.

Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday evenings. You can watch for the winning numbers right before TV5 news at 11.

