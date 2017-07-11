Original glazed Krispy Kreme donut turning 80 with a sweet surpr - WNEM TV 5

Original glazed Krispy Kreme donut turning 80 with a sweet surprise

Eighty years old and still delicious.

The original Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is turning 80 on Friday, and that means a sweet surprise for you.

Head into any Krispy Kreme and get a dozen original glazed donuts for only 80 cents when you buy any dozen.

Unfortunately, you’re going to have to do some driving, the only Krispy Kreme stores in Michigan are in Grand Rapids and Troy. Find addresses here.

