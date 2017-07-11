First responders get in free Saturday at children's zoo - WNEM TV 5

First responders get in free Saturday at children's zoo

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Children's Zoo at Celebration Square Source: Children's Zoo at Celebration Square
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local zoo is showing their appreciation to first responders for their bravery and hard work. 

The Saginaw Children's Zoo is offering free admission Saturday, July 15 for all police officers, firefighters and paramedics. 

The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

General admission is $5 per person. Train and carousel ride tickets are $1 per person, per ride. 

For more information, click here

