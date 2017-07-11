Motorcyclist hurt after hitting deer in Isabella County

A motorcyclist was hurt after hitting a deer in Isabella County.

It happened about 9:54 p.m. on Monday, July 10 near Rolland and Coleman Road in Coldwater Township.

Investigators said 54-year-old William Curtice of Reed City was driving his 1992 Harley Davidson when a deer ran into the road. Curtice hit the deer and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken to Mid-Michigan Hospital in Midland with a serious head injury, police said. His condition is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.