Motorcyclist hurt after hitting deer in Isabella County - WNEM TV 5

Motorcyclist hurt after hitting deer in Isabella County

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Ambulance Ambulance
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A motorcyclist was hurt after hitting a deer in Isabella County. 

It happened about 9:54 p.m. on Monday, July 10 near Rolland and Coleman Road in Coldwater Township. 

Investigators said 54-year-old William Curtice of Reed City was driving his 1992 Harley Davidson when a deer ran into the road. Curtice hit the deer and was thrown from his motorcycle. 

He was taken to Mid-Michigan Hospital in Midland with a serious head injury, police said. His condition is unknown. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.