BREAKING: Crash on NB I-75 causing traffic mess

A crash on I-75 in Genesee County is blocking traffic.

The crash was reported about 11:45 a.m. on northbound I-75 after Mt. Morris Road (Exit 126) in Vienna Township.

MDOT reports two vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have the right two lanes blocked due to the crash. It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

