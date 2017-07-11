BREAKING: Crash on NB I-75 causing traffic mess - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Crash on NB I-75 causing traffic mess

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A crash on I-75 in Genesee County is blocking traffic.

The crash was reported about 11:45 a.m. on northbound I-75 after Mt. Morris Road (Exit 126) in Vienna Township. 

MDOT reports two vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have the right two lanes blocked due to the crash. It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more information.  

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.