Saginaw police to receive robot to help fight crime

The Saginaw Police Department is getting a new tool to help fight crime - a robot.

The Saginaw City Council approved the decision on Monday. The city is getting the Endeavor 510 PakBot robot from the U.S. Department of Defense, Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said.

The robot costs between $100,000 and $200,000, but the department is receiving it for free.

Ruth said the police department expects to receive the robot next week.

The device can climb stairs, dispose of bombs, record video and audio, perform surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as other tasks.

You can view video of the Endeavor PakBot below. (Mobile users click here)

