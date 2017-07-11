Saginaw Splash Park temporarily closed for repairs

The Saginaw Splash Park is temporarily closed for repairs.

The city made the announcement on Tuesday.

“A water hose became loose and sprayed water on electrical equipment for the Splash Park. The variable frequency control device was damaged. The city has new equipment, but it must be programmed. We are seeking a local vendor who could program it this week in order for the Splash Park to be open and operating in time for the weekend," said Bruce Caradine, facilities administrator.

The park is located in the Frank N. Andersen Park.

