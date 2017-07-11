Building's demolition makes Saginaw residents excited for growth of downtown

The Lansing based development company Cinnaire will add $8 millions to a Mid-Michigan downtown that's rapidly changing its appearance.

It's the latest investment in an area that's landscape has continued to transform over the past few decades.

Over the course of a few years more than a half dozen buildings have been demolished in downtown Saginaw making way for new growth and new business.

Some residents said knocking down the buildings is good for the city's future.

"I'm loving it. I think it's a good idea to tear it down even though it's a historical building. I think it's looking good, I really do," said Jerry Giebe, Saginaw resident.

Across the river new business has blossomed, but it's growth is being stunted.

The owner of the new gas station at Genesee Avenue and Niagra said the closure of the Genesee Avenue Bridge and the demolition of the building down the block is killing their new business.

June Parcham watched part of the building come down on Tuesday. She said she is happy to see growth, but is sad to see more of the city she calls home become history.

"Kinda sad to see it go, but I know it had to go. It was falling apart," Parcham said.

As the building is taken down, more are slated to pop up.

On Genesee and Franklin, Delta College has announced plans to build and extend its campus.

Across the way, a new tax credit will pay for further redevelopment of the former Saginaw News building. That will create the Saginaw Valley Rehabilitation Center along a with a year-round farmer's market, kitchen incubator, childcare center, credit union and more retail and office space.

Giebe said that kind of progress is music to his ears.

"We want the business to come up. We want jobs. We want jobs for everybody, not just a broken down building that ain't doing nobody no good," Giebe said.

