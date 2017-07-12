Michigan lawmakers battle over bill that could bring 5,000 jobs

A critical vote is slated for Wednesday in the Michigan House on a business tax break that could net the state 5,000 new jobs.

Governor Rick Snyder is competing against Wisconsin for 5,000 high-tech jobs from a company in Taiwan that would pump $4.2 billion into Michigan’s economy.

However, the tax breaks that the governor wants to do this deal are opposed by the House Republican Speaker Tom Leonard.

Some Conservatives contend it’s a form of corporate welfare.

Earlier this week Speaker Leonard told the governor he would not stand in the way of the proposal if the governor could find the votes.

Even though the governor is in Europe, he’s teamed up with House Democratic Leader Sam Singh and gave the Democrat some changes to the bill.

When Speaker Leonard discovered the governor had also given the Democrats something they wanted that the Republicans didn’t want, well, Leonard blocked the final vote.

The Republican senator said this could hurt the creation of more jobs in Michigan as it attempts to compete on a very broad playing field.

“I think it does put us at a little bit of a competitive disadvantage when we’re looking at that deal,” Snyder said. “We’re competing against 49 other states, we’re competing against Canada, we’re competing against Europe.”

Senate Democrats, many of whom voted for the original “Good Jobs” package are now critical of the speaker for blocking this vote.

“I don’t understand why the politics has to get in the way of this, the speaker made a deal with the governor, he said he would actually have a vote on this bill. We already passed it out of the senate. I don’t see at this point why the internal politics have to hold up a bill. I think we all agree would help create jobs here in Michigan,” said State Sen. Curtis Hertel.

The House will return on July 12 to work on the bill when the governor is back in the state, but it’s unclear if it will be too late to land those 5,000 jobs from Taiwan.

Copyright 2017 CBS News / WLNS. All rights reserved.