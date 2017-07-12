Petition drive to legalize marijuana in Michigan reaches milestone

After failed efforts last year, supporters of legalized marijuana have reached a milestone in Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reported a petition drive to legalize recreational marijuana in the state has gathered 100,000 signatures in six weeks, making it well ahead schedule.

The Board of State Canvassers approved the petition on Thursday, May 18.

Under the proposed law, Michigan could legalize the plant. The legislation would restrict the use to those 21-years-old and older. Residents could also have 2.5 ounces or grow up to 12 plants at home.

It would also put a 10 percent tax on the marijuana, in addition to the 6 percent sales tax.

Pro-pot activists need to reach nearly 253,000 signatures and have a six-month window to do it.

Their goal is get the issue on the ballot in November of next year.

