Saginaw Road in Midland County back open after train delay

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A disabled train caused a headache for some Midland County drivers Wednesday morning. 

Officials closed Saginaw Road, near Salzburg Road at the railroad crossing, at about 6 a.m.

It took crews about 30 minutes to clear the area. 

The road is now back open, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. 

