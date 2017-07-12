Couple charged with murder after girl found in 'makeshift swaddle'

A mother and her fiancé have been charged with killing her four-year-old daughter.

Kelly Ballinger, 33, and Matthew Longenecker, 34, were arraigned on murder and first-degree child abuse charges in Kalamazoo County District Court Tuesday.

Investigators said both Ballinger and Longenecker admitted to restraining 4-year-old Deseray by wrapping her entire body, including her face, with a blanket and duct tape to form a “makeshift swaddle,” according to our CBS affiliates at WWMT.

The girl was found the morning of July 9 with her head still covered, police said.

First responders tried to revive the child for nearly an hour before she was pronounced dead, WWMT reported.

Both Ballinger and Longenecker face up to life in prison.

The judge denied bond for both suspects.

WWMT reported two other children in the home were taken into custody by child protective services.

