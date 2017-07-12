A look inside the mill at Windmill Island in Holland

Thirty miles west of Grand Rapids sits a city ready to take you back in time.

“People always say it's like a slice of the Netherlands right here in West Michigan,” said Matt Helmus, Windmill Island development manager.

In Holland, the Dutch heritage is proudly on display.

A local gem is the windmill called “DeZwaan,” brought from the Netherlands in 1965.

“It was the last mill allowed to be brought over from the Netherlands,” Helmus said.

The mill isn’t just for tourists. It grinds over 10,000 pounds of winter wheat into flour a year.

It’s also the centerpiece at Windmill Island Gardens, bringing a mixture of original and replica treasures and designs from the Netherlands.

An organ was also gifted to Holland in 1948 and plays an array of traditional music, as well as the Beach Boys.

For the kids, there’s a carousal.

“We show off our flags, our Dutch horses. We wear wooden shoes. We like to show off that Dutch heritage to visitors,” Helmus said.

After a long day of sightseeing, guests can head to Holland’s award winning downtown, which is full of unique shops, must-see sights, and delicious restaurants.

“The pepperoni pinwheels are our specialty. Yeah, they're good, too,” said Jade Johnson, floor manager at New Holland Brewing.

Downtown Holland has no shortage of energy or good food. One of the things West Michigan, and Holland, is best known for is their craft beer.

“So, Mad Hatter is our main stay IPA. It is nice and hoppy, great citrus flavor it. Absolutely a good go-to for the summer time,” said Scott Roger, a bartender at New Holland Brewing.

Every Thursday night in the summer dozens of street performers fill the streets of downtown.

“We like to come for all the events. Tonight, we're going to street performers. Tomorrow we'll be at the concerts down by the lake. It's just so nice to be out in the warmth,” tourist Jen Zdrojkowski said.

Visitors can see acts from aerial acrobats, to the Bangarang Circus, to break dancers and much more.

“I love Holland, it's the best place on earth. I love the lakeshore. I love the season. I love the people. There's a great selection down here,” resident Mike Perry said.

