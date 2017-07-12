Strong storms likely today and tonight

Today will be an active day, across the region. While we may be quiet this morning, strong thunderstorms will arrive later today and tonight, and a few of those storms could reach severe levels. Stick with TV5 on air, online, and on the TV5 mobile app for any updates.

A Flood Watch is in effect for: Ogemaw, Isoco, Gladwin, Arenac, Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties until 11AM Thursday morning.

Today &Tonight:

Showers and thunderstorms are likely for today, but the rain looks like it will come in multiple heavy waves. Heavy rain is a big concern today which is why the Flood Watch is in place. Use our interactive radar by clicking here.

The first round of showers and storms will arrive late this morning around 9 AM. This first wave of rain is expected to be less intense and stay mainly to our south near the I-69 corridor, but some spot could see a quick heavy downpour.

A second round of showers and thunderstorms will come this afternoon around, or shortly after lunchtime. Scattered thunderstorms will roll through with gusty winds, small hail, and some heavy rain. After they exit to the east late in the afternoon we will see a short break from the rain where we may even catch a glimpse of sunshine, but that won’t last long.

The third and strongest round of storms comes this evening and overnight. Some of the storms rolling through tonight may be on the strong to severe side which is why the Storm Prediction Center has put Flint and the Tri-Cities in the Slight risk (15%) category for severe weather. Those from Bay city to the north are under a Marginal risk (5%) for severe storms. This means that we may see some isolated, intense thunderstorms. The major threats with these storms will be heavy downpours leading to flooding, gusty winds, and hail. An isolated threat for tornadoes is also possible so it is important to stick with TV-5 for updates throughout the day.

Despite some storms and overcast skies it will be muggy and hot today. Highs will reach into the upper 80s with dew points in the upper 60s (plenty of fuel for thunderstorms). The heat combined with the humidity will make it feel more like the 90s so you’ll want to crank the AC today.

By tonight the cold front will just be working through the region and it will be another muggy night. Lows will only fall into the upper 60s with plenty of humidity.

>>Watch: Bryan Bachman discussing funnel cloud reports Tuesday evening.

Thursday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into the day on Thursday. You’ll want the umbrella before leaving for work with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder expected to last off and on for most of the day. Most of the rain activity will wind down over night.

It will still be humid tomorrow, but not quite as hot. Highs will reach the upper 70s tomorrow.

Friday and Saturday:

Mist and patchy fog will hang on Friday morning before we finally see the front move out of the region and dry and cooler air take over.

We will see decreasing clouds through the day Friday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. An added bonus will be less humidity!

The dry weather will stick around for the first part of the weekend Saturday. We'll see mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

