Red Wings fans upset over new Detroit arena roof

Source: Little Caesars Arena Source: Little Caesars Arena
The "largest Little Caesar in the world" is sparking some controversy in Michigan. 

Tuesday, the folks behind the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit revealed they were putting the giant mascot on top of the dome. The arena posted aerial images of the new mascot on their Twitter account and Facebook page.

The pizza-eating mascot will stand at 243-feet tall, according to the arena. 

The renderings sparked controversy on social media, though, as the look is noticeably different from earlier renderings of the arena, which depicted a Red Wings logo where the mascot can now be found. 

On Facebook, a user suggested a compromise between the two renderings. 

"Wonder if this little toga wearing dude can be modified, say put a red wing jersey on him with the Mr. I patch. Then fans would not be as upset," the man said. 

