Red Wings fans upset over new Detroit arena roof

The "largest Little Caesar in the world" is sparking some controversy in Michigan.

Tuesday, the folks behind the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit revealed they were putting the giant mascot on top of the dome. The arena posted aerial images of the new mascot on their Twitter account and Facebook page.

The pizza-eating mascot will stand at 243-feet tall, according to the arena.

The renderings sparked controversy on social media, though, as the look is noticeably different from earlier renderings of the arena, which depicted a Red Wings logo where the mascot can now be found.

This is embarrassing for Detroit and the Wings — The Classiest Esq. (@bad4tier4soccer) July 11, 2017

What happened to this? Now it's just an advertisement for cardboard pizza. pic.twitter.com/Sa83eLWIEX — Joe Wierzbinski (@The4thperson) July 12, 2017

On Facebook, a user suggested a compromise between the two renderings.

"Wonder if this little toga wearing dude can be modified, say put a red wing jersey on him with the Mr. I patch. Then fans would not be as upset," the man said.

