#WantedWednesday: Searching for Daniel Callan - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Daniel Callan

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Callan (Source: Midland Police Dept.) Daniel Callan (Source: Midland Police Dept.)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

He’s wanted for stealing from a building, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Daniel Neal Callan.

Callan is 6’ and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He has blue eyes and short strawberry blond hair and is wanted for felony larceny from a building.

If you have any information, call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.

