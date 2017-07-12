Peaceful march to Flint City Hall over water crisis

Dozens of Flint residents are marching to City Hall to show officials they want things fixed in their community.

People gathered at the Flat lot in downtown Flint Wednesday morning and walked to City Hall.

They are trying to peacefully demonstrate that they are upset more isn’t being done to fix the water issue and their pipes.

