Man charged with murder in Michigan crash that killed 5 - WNEM TV 5

Man charged with murder in Michigan crash that killed 5

Posted: Updated:
Source: MSP Source: MSP
Source: MSP Source: MSP
Source: MSP Source: MSP
HOWELL, MI (AP) -

Prosecutors have charged a man with second-degree murder in a May car crash that killed five people in southeastern Michigan, saying he was intoxicated and missed a stop sign.

The Livingston County prosecutor's office said Wednesday that Matthew Carrier, of Fenton, faces charges including five counts second-degree murder and operating while intoxicated causing death. He faces life in prison if convicted.

He was jailed ahead of a Wednesday hearing and didn't have a lawyer on record.

Authorities say Carrier smashed into Albert Boswell's vehicle May 9 in Livingston County. Two people in Carrier's vehicle died. Three in the vehicle driven by Boswell died, including a probation agent who had been honored at a Corrections Department banquet that night.

The secretary of state's office says neither driver had a valid driver's licenses.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.