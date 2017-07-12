12-year-old saves toddler from near drowning at local hotel

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy saved a toddler's life after he found the boy underwater in a hotel pool.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office was called about 5:06 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 for reports of a 3-year-old that had fallen into a pool at the Days Inn on E. Pickard Road and was unresponsive.

Just before deputies could arrive, dispatch was told the toddler was breathing and crying.

Surveillance video showed the boy had wandered into the pool area and slipped on the steps in the pool and went under water. The child was under the water for about two minutes before a 12-year-old boy from out of town walked in and saw him, investigators said.

The 12-year-old immediately removed the toddler from the pool, and with help from a brother, carried him into the hallway and called for an adult to help.

The toddler's mother performed CPR for about a minute before the child regained consciousness, police said. The boy was taken to a local emergency room and is expected to recover.

Investigators learned the boy was familiar with the pool as both parents work at the hotel.

The sheriff said there will be no criminal charges in the case.

