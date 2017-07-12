Police search for missing Michigan woman

Authorities need the public's help tracking down a missing Michigan woman.

Investigators said Julia Bolter, 53, was last seen at about noon on Friday, July 7 leaving for work at Tribar Manufacturing in Howell.

She was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier with Michigan license plate of DSL 5847.

If anyone has seen Bolter or her vehicle, please call Livingston County Central Dispatch at 517-546-9111.

