Funnel cloud scare in Mid-Michigan?

Storms rolling through Shiawassee and Genesee County Tuesday night caused quite the stir as many folks reported seeing funnel clouds.

Around 10 PM on July 11, 2017, a storm moved over the town of Perry and Morrice in Shiawassee County. Emergency personnel in Perry Township and Vernon Township got reports of funnel clouds that looked like they were reaching the ground.

Local fire units went to investigate and sirens were heard. It is not clear at this time whether the sirens were for the storms or the dispatch.

According to the National Weather Service, no warning was issued for the storm and the radar at the time showed only very weak rotation; not favorable for the development of funnel clouds or tornadoes.

According to Shiawassee County, no damage was reported due to the storm. As a result, the National Weather Service concluded that although reports of funnel clouds may be true none of them touched down on the ground.

The National Weather Service in Detroit thinks the storm may have been a gust front with a shelf cloud which have very low cloud bases and they can often be confused with funnel clouds.

