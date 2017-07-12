Local animal shelter sees spike in stray dogs

A local animal shelter says they’ve never seen their center so full.

The Genesee County Animal Shelter on W. Pasadena Ave in Flint posted more than two dozen photos on Facebook of the dogs. They said the animals were recently brought in by Good Samaritans as strays or picked up by animal control officers.

>>Slideshow: See the stray dogs here<<

"Summer always brings us more strays," the animal shelter said. "Weather is nice, people are in and out. Dogs get out of the yard. Fireworks scare dogs and they run away from the noise."

The shelter said they have about 140 dogs all together who need forever homes.

Officials are asking the community to stop in and check the shelter if they are missing their pet. Residents will need to bring proof of ownership for their dog to be released.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.